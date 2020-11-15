ELLIOTT, Kenneth D. (Age 67) October 23, 1953 - November 3, 2020 Kenneth D. Elliott, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on November 3, 2020. Born October 23, 1953 in Spokane, WA to Glenn W. Elliott and Elizabeth A. (Elliott) Lampson, he grew up on the family farm in Deer Park, WA and graduated from Deer Park High School in 1972. In 1974 he married Sherrie Bolich, and together they raised 3 wonderful daughters. He was a selfless man who always put his family and others first. Working in the tile industry, he perfected his craft for over 50 years in the business, becoming a master craftsman in tile, marble and granite. His love of the outdoors was remarkable. His passion for trail conservation and teaching others about trail work, hunting, fishing, horse packing, chainsaw certification, and more, was truly a gift to others. He was a member of Back Country Horsemen for 32 years and led numerous projects and received many awards. He was also a car enthusiast from a young age and enjoyed working on car projects, and tinkering with or fixing anything around the farm. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Sherrie, daughters Amy Thomson (Rod), Erin Haney (Ryan) and Alissa Long (Bryan), sister Maxine Wilson-Young (Mike); six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Rick. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family, friends, and all who knew him. A celebration of life open house is scheduled for November 28 from 1-5 p.m. at Mont Lamm Events, 7501 W. Enoch Rd, Clayton, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Back Country Horsemen of Washington, P.O. Box 1132, Ellensburg, WA 98926.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store