HARRISON, Kenneth Dale (Age 55) On February 13, 2019, the world lost an amazing, funny, smart, talented, bigger-than-life man. He was a husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle, and general all around great guy. Kenneth Dale Harrison was born August 21, 1963 in Wenatchee, Washington, to Sandi and Bill Harrison, and passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. From the day he arrived, until the day he died, he made people smile broadly, laugh uncontrollably, and always feel comfortable and a part of whatever happened to be going on. He definitely had a gift. Ken attended Lee Elementary, Eastmont Junior High and High School, graduating in 1981. Through his schooling, he frustrated many teachers (and his parents) with his apparent lack of interest in the subject matter. He was, however, listening and learning, much to their dismay. He claims he just had his own "style" and preferred it over theirs, stating "I passed the tests. That's all that mattered". During high school, Ken participated in football and track, loving to pole vault. He mentioned how terrifying it was the first time he pole vaulted indoors in the Kibbie Dome, at the University of Idaho, his Junior year. He was certain he was going to hit the roof. Fortunately, he was not THAT good! He also had a wide variety of jobs, since his interest in each of them was as fleeting as it was in school work. His many places of employment included Columbia Cinemas, Safeway, David Brown's Mexican Restaurant, East Wenatchee Parks and Rec, and Abbey's Pizza among them. There are MANY stories of his antics floating around the entire community of East Wenatchee that were generated during his employment at each of these places. Just ask his friends! One of Ken's shining achievements during high school, was his amazing combination of friends. According to his closest friends, Ken was a friend to all and seemed to fit into every odd little group or clique. He could relate to absolutely everyone on some level. This continued through his whole life. No one was ever a stranger if Ken was around. An epic high school story that must not be overlooked, as many of his friends will need to be reminded, is the "Apocalypse Raid", which is the night time raid of the cabins of the sixth grade outdoor school campers. He and many of his high school buddies (who shall remain nameless to protect the guilty) snuck up to the outdoor camp and scared the life out of many of the poor little campers. Until the teachers started after them.. That story grew and grew over the years to the point that it almost took on a life of its own. Ken attended Wenatchee Valley College, Spokane Community College and Eastern Washington University, eventually getting a Bachelors of Science in Finance and Economics. This served him well throughout his life, especially when working many years in the insurance industry. He worked for several different insurance companies, but the lifelong friendships came mostly from his days at Safeco Insurance. He also spent five years building homes (in Wenatchee) and many other years doing large and small remodels (in Wenatchee and Spokane). He was incredibly intelligent and his math skills were beyond amazing. Ken was about to finish off his work life working for Spokane County Assessor's office as a property appraiser. He had just begun that job prior to his death. He raved about the job, the work and how incredibly fortunate he was to have found this at this point in his career. He really believed it was a "perfect fit". He raved, most of all, about the people he met in his sho rt time there. It was a great place to spend his last weeks of work. Ken married Barb Shaver in 1988 and the eternal joke about "Barbie and Ken and their dream house" began. The couple were fortunate enough to celebrate 30 years of marriage in July, 2018. During those 30 years, the couple raised two wonderful kids. Courtney, the oldest, and Jack brought Ken more joy and pride than he ever thought possible. He spoke so lovingly of them to anyone who would listen. Ken was an active guy and, throughout his adult life he played lots of golf, cycled, and went skydiving. However, he literally lived for two activitiessailing on CDA lake, and skiing at Mission Ridge (Wenatchee). He was a proud 20 year member of the Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol. In this capacity, he felt like he really could make a difference. And, maybe save a life. If not, he definitely got a lot of great skiing in. Ken left behind a huge amount of friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Barb, daughter Courtney (and Nick) Riordan, son Jack (and girlfriend Bri Abe), granddaughters Claire and Quinn Riordan, father Bill, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mom, Sandi, and his grandparents. At Ken's request, there will be no funeral service. There will be a Celebration of his life on Saturday, June 15th, 11:00-3:00, at 1618 E Providence Ave., Spokane. Potluck lunch will be served 12:00-2:00. BBQ and baked beans will be provided. Feel free to bring an accompanying dish, if you like. Please RSVP text or call to (509)994-6656 (Barb) or (509)389-5678 (Courtney). If attending, please be respectful of the neighbors when parking. There is limited street parking at the house but there is ample parking at Hays Park, one block away. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol or Planned Parenthood.

At Ken's request, there will be no funeral service. There will be a Celebration of his life on Saturday, June 15th, 11:00-3:00, at 1618 E Providence Ave., Spokane. Potluck lunch will be served 12:00-2:00. BBQ and baked beans will be provided. Feel free to bring an accompanying dish, if you like. Please RSVP text or call to (509)994-6656 (Barb) or (509)389-5678 (Courtney). If attending, please be respectful of the neighbors when parking. There is limited street parking at the house but there is ample parking at Hays Park, one block away. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mission Ridge Volunteer Ski Patrol or Planned Parenthood. 