JOHNSON, Kenneth D. "Kenny" Kenneth Delbert "Kenny" Johnson, 69, of Livingston, Montana passed away suddenly of natural causes on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 2:00 P.M. Celebration of life will follow at the Livingston Elks Lodge beginning at 4:00 P.M. He lived and worked in the Spokane area as an Iron worker, local 14, from 1974 to 1990 when he and his family moved to Livingston Montana. Kenny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon; son Rylan, son Joshua (Christianna) and granddaughter, Alice. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Nona Johnson (Butte MT) and stepson, Craig Johnson (Spokane.)
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019