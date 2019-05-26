Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. BREER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BREER, Kenneth E. (Age 81) January 19, 1938 - May 19, 2019 With family by his side, Ken peacefully passed away on May 19, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Ken was born in Wichita, Kansas, to Kenneth and Elizabeth Breer. In 1959, he moved with his family to the Seattle area where he completed his college years at Western Washington University. Ken worked for Seattle First National Bank (now B of A) for many years and retired from the bank after his move to Spokane. Ken's greatest passions were traveling, cooking, golfing, growing tomatoes, and spending time with his family. Ken developed his love for the great outdoors after his move to the Pacific NW. Ken loved the mountains. He became an avid hiker and skier, teaching skiing at Snoqualmie Pass for many years. He loved sports, having played baseball in high school and college, and became involved with the Seattle Mariners in its early years. Upon moving to Spokane, Ken became a loyal fan of the Spokane Indians and, of course, the Zags. Ken was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years, Chris; daughter Heidi (Alfredo) Ochoa; son Mark (Debbie) Breer; daughter Megan Breer; five grandchildren: Marisa, Brianna, Payton, Ashton, and Brooklyn; his sister Karen (Bill) Woodrow; and many nieces and nephews. Ken was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life honoring Ken will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 1 PM, at Manito golf and Country Club, 5303 South Hatch Road Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spokane Humane Society, , or .

