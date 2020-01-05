DELANOY, Kenneth Frederick, Sr. (Age 83) Ken was born on April 17, 1936 in Pittsburg, CA to Gerardus and Virginia Delanoy, the oldest of 5 children. He passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He joined the United States Air Force in 1954. While stationed in Tucson, AZ he met and married his beautiful wife of nearly 64 years, Barbara Elliott. They were blessed with two children, son Kenneth Jr. and daughter Kim. During his Air Force service, his work duties included electronics technician, Titan II Missile and Hound Dog Missile technician, eventually retiring in 1975 at the rank of Master Sergeant. Because of Ken's love of camping, boating, fishing, hunting and all things outdoors, his family enjoyed endless recreation adventures both near and far from his numerous duty stations. This love of the outdoors continues with his children and their families today. After his military retirement he trained as a heavy equipment mechanic, working for several private repair facilities, and in Civil Service for 20 years at Fairchild AFB until his civilian retirement at age 65. He was a very competent and capable craftsman and a master of many skills. After his retirement he continued to work to improve the property that he and Barbara shared for nearly 50 years. Ken is survived by wife Barbara, son Kenneth Jr. (Diane), daughter Kim (Mark) Schafer, grandchildren Jesse (Heather) Delanoy, Tom (Sharla) Delanoy, Sophie (Martin) Hick, Amanda Schafer, Cassandra (Grant) Gerhart, and four great-grandchildren (Camille, Archie, Eden, Elodie). He is preceded in death by his beautiful granddaughter Madisen (Angel Maddie) Schafer. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Sunset Chapel in Fairmount Memorial Park located at 5200 W. Wellesley Ave. Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Spokane HOPE School in memory of his beloved granddaughter Maddie, Spokane HOPE School, 502 E. 5th Ave., Suite A, Spokane, WA 99202. [email protected]
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020