WILLIAMS, Kenneth Harry (Age 75) Kenneth Harry Williams "Ken" passed away in is home surrounded by his wife and two daughters on April 6, 2019. He was born January 3, 1944 in Walla Walla, Washington and at the age of nine was adopted by Clifford and Marjorie Williams. Ken filled his early years riding and training horses and was a proud member of the Spokane County Junior Sheriff Posse. He attended West Valley High School and after graduation attended Eastern Washington University where he met his future wife, Carol Bentley. They were married on January 30, 1965. Ken first worked with The Burroughs Corporation, cleaning and servicing check protectors and later was hired by Kaiser Mead. He started working in the pot rooms, later became an electrician and then moved on to become a Supervisor of the Maintenance Department. He retired after 34 years of service. Ken enjoyed traveling. He and Carol visited Caracas Venezuela, Mazatlan Mexico, Alaska, the Caribbean, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Glacier Parks, Mount Rushmore and miles and miles of roads in Washington, Idaho and Montana. He enjoyed taking his whole family to Disneyland and later to Disneyworld. Ken was a proud member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe of the Flathead Reservation and made many trips to tribal headquarters in Pablo, Montana. Ken is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, Danielle (Jerry) Davis and Denise Williams; and two grandsons, Colby (Emilee) Davis and Braden (Kristina) Davis. Family graveside service was held April 17th and a Celebration of Life will be held at Good Samaritan Community Center on Saturday, April, 27th at 1:00pm.The address is: 17028 E. Eighth Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99016. Arrangements have been entrusted to:

