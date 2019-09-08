Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Kenneth Ian SUTHERLAND. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

SUTHERLAND, Dr. Kenneth Ian Dr. Kenneth Ian Sutherland died August 29, 2019, at the age of 85 at home in Spokane, Washington. He was born March 21, 1934, in Bozeman, Montana, son of Catherine and Donald Sutherland. He spent his early years in Harrison, Montana. His family moved to Kalispell, Montana when he was eight years old. He attended Flathead County High School, playing on the 1951 and 1952 state championship football and basketball teams. After playing in the East-West Shrine game, he contracted polio and nearly lost his life. He met the love of his life, Doris McBride, as a sophomore in high school, and they were married after her graduation. He attended the University of Montana and then attended the University of Oregon Medical School graduating in 1960. He completed his internal medicine and cardiology training at the University of Oregon. He joined J. Paul Shields in Spokane founding what is now Spokane Cardiology. He was well known for his exceptional clinical and communication skills and his concern for his patients. He was a long time member of the Spokane Medical Society and Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting, fly-fishing, bird-watching, wood-working, painting, and travel. He was a voracious reader and life-long learner. He loved going to his cabin at Priest Lake, Idaho and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Mackenzie Nesbitt. He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Doris, and four children: Janet (Tim) Chestnut, Robin (Andy) Hammer, Scott (Susi) Sutherland, and Sandy (Mike) Nesbitt; his brother Don (Janice) Sutherland, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mackenzie Nesbitt Guild at Seattle Children's Hospital. GUESTBOOK:

