|
|
MITCHELL, Sargent Kenneth Ira Born to Clifford and Pauline in Centralia, WA. Preceded in death by both parents, brothers Arthur and Raymond, sister Mary and Pauline and beloved daughter Ada Mae. Survived by sister Barbara, lovely wife Nellie, son Roger, daughter Barbara (Ron) and son-in-law Mark. Grandchildren Amy (Matt,) Julie, Sharon (David), Nicole (Loren), Michelle, Casie and Willy. Great-grandchildren Harley, Logan, Derek, Ryan (Tiny), Dallas, Abagale, Zoey, Cohen and Jocelyn and countless cousins, nieces and nephews he adored. Kenny loved his funnies, cartoons, political banter, travelling by car on family vacations, sharing his military and childhood stories of Priest River, ID, but most of all - his peanut butter. Mitch will be missed tremendously, but his "take care", guidance, stubborn, sarcastic, constant picking on us, history lessons, bad food habits and Army stories will forever be a part of us. Take Care Grandpa, don't take no wooden nickels. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1pm, at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, 1306 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020