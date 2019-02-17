Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth James OLSON. View Sign

OLSON, Kenneth James Kenneth James Olson was born December 27, 1951 to Robert and Lillie Mae (Wehring) Olson. He passed away December 24, 2018. The family moved from Pullman, WA when Ken was 9. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1970. Our love story began when we met on a warm, magical evening "tooling" downtown Riverside. Ken started work for Amtrak in May of 1973 and retired as station agent in December 2011. We married July 17, 1982 and became an instant family. We have many wonderful years, memories, travels and 36 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Margo; daughters, Melissa (Shawn) and Miranda; grandchildren, Dylan, Ashton and Taylor; and sisters, Sue (Bill) and Cathy. He was so loved like a brother by all of my sisters and their husbands. He fought the hardest fight of his life, but the cancer won out in the end. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1pm in Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA. Be at peace my love; till we meet again.

