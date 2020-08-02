LOFGREN, Kenneth John "Stanley" (Age 70) March 9, 1950 - July 21, 2020 Kenneth John "Stanley" Lofgren passed away suddenly on July 21, 2020 at his residence in Puyallup, WA. Kenneth is the son of the late Clair John Lofgren Jr. and Antoinette Patricia Zundel Lofgren and was born on March 9, 1950 in Ritzville, Washington. Kenneth grew up in Spokane, Washington and graduated from University High School in 1968. Kenneth married Linda Sue Smith July 6th 1970, they had four kids together. Kenneth worked for JCPenney as an Assistant Manager for 36 years, retiring in 2005. He went on to work as a Bus Driver for the Sumner School District for 12 years, he took great pride in keeping his students safe as they traveled to and from school. During the summer months Kenneth enjoyed traveling to the SouthWest with his Wife, Children, and close friends. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and loving Wife, Linda Sue Smith Lofgren. Kenneth is survived by his daughter Nicole Hughes, his three sons Jonathon, Matthew, Kenny Lofgren, eight grandchildren, his sister Luann Sells and brother Kevin Lofgren. Graveside burial will be held for close family and friends on August 3, 2020 at Pines Cemetery. A memorial to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held one year from his passing on July 21, 2021. Kenneth loved animals dearly, especially his dogs. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society, 2608 Center St., Tacoma, WA 98409.



