1/1
Kenneth John "Stanley" LOFGREN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOFGREN, Kenneth John "Stanley" (Age 70) March 9, 1950 - July 21, 2020 Kenneth John "Stanley" Lofgren passed away suddenly on July 21, 2020 at his residence in Puyallup, WA. Kenneth is the son of the late Clair John Lofgren Jr. and Antoinette Patricia Zundel Lofgren and was born on March 9, 1950 in Ritzville, Washington. Kenneth grew up in Spokane, Washington and graduated from University High School in 1968. Kenneth married Linda Sue Smith July 6th 1970, they had four kids together. Kenneth worked for JCPenney as an Assistant Manager for 36 years, retiring in 2005. He went on to work as a Bus Driver for the Sumner School District for 12 years, he took great pride in keeping his students safe as they traveled to and from school. During the summer months Kenneth enjoyed traveling to the SouthWest with his Wife, Children, and close friends. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and loving Wife, Linda Sue Smith Lofgren. Kenneth is survived by his daughter Nicole Hughes, his three sons Jonathon, Matthew, Kenny Lofgren, eight grandchildren, his sister Luann Sells and brother Kevin Lofgren. Graveside burial will be held for close family and friends on August 3, 2020 at Pines Cemetery. A memorial to celebrate Kenneth's life will be held one year from his passing on July 21, 2021. Kenneth loved animals dearly, especially his dogs. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society, 2608 Center St., Tacoma, WA 98409.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved