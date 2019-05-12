Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth John OLLEY II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OLLEY II, Kenneth John Kenneth "Ken" John Olley II passed away April 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was 57. Ken was born in Christchurch, New Zealand. His youth was spent in the idyllic seafront town of Diamond Harbor until a move to Taupo in his teen years. After high school, and at his mother's insistence, Ken followed his father's footsteps into the plumbing trade. Shortly thereafter, he was involved in a horrific farming accident that nearly took his life. Despite multiple fractures, damage to his internal organs, and a doctor's prediction that he'd never walk again, Ken overcame his injuries to live a very physically active life including learning to snow ski, racing endurance bikes, and finishing his plumbing apprenticeship. After realizing the life of a plumber was not for him, Ken began running snow cats and constructing ski lifts at ski resorts in New Zealand. On the off season, this job took him to Whistler, BC, and eventually to Mammoth, CA. Ken married his first wife, Carolyn, and son Josh was born on Christmas Eve, 1991. Ken's experience with equipment led him into the construction field. He moved to Phoenix and began running equipment dozers, loaders, and excavators. He eventually became a project superintendent, which took him to heavy civil and demolition projects throughout the western US. Some of his favorites included construction of the 101 Loop in Phoenix, rehab work on Oakland's Bay Bridge, and the demolition of over 100 bridges in Salt Lake City in preparation of the 2002 Olympics. Work on the North-South Freeway in 2005 brought him to Spokane. He began working for Garco Construction in 2008, and continued there until his retirement in 2017. In 2007, Ken married the love of his life, Julie Olson of Fairfield, and they shared a decade of adventures. They worked together on many construction projects, traveled, built a house in south Spokane County, and started a family. He never blinked an eye when Julie suggested having a baby - and Ken being 52 at the time! Daughter Ellen was followed by the surprise of a lifetime twins James and Ava. Ken loved being a father and doting on all his children. Ken was a gifted storyteller and enjoyed sharing stories from all parts of his life. He was a fan of classic cars and bikes, and a perfect day for him was cruising in his 1964 Ford Galaxie or tearing up the highway on his Harley Davidson Road King. He had a huge interest in WWII and American history, and always enjoyed a good debate. After being diagnosed with ALS, Ken showed remarkable courage in the face of such adversity. Even as the disease progressed, he lived life to the fullest taking his motorized wheelchair all over the property (and getting it stuck often), mowing the lawn (he had one usable arm and a zero-turn mower), and racing Ellen on her bike or towing the twins in a wagon. He was so proud of Josh's acceptance into NYU and his last goal had been to see Josh graduate in May. Ken is survived by his wife, Julie; children Joshua Davidson of New York, Ellen Michelle, James William, and Ava Marie at home; brothers Colin and James; and nieces/nephews Emma, Sophie, Toby, Caitlin, and Matthew, all in New Zealand. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Olley and Maureen Fahey, and sister, Michelle. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mt. Hope Community Church on Thursday May 16, 2019, at 2pm. A reception at the Harvest Moon in Rockford will follow the service. Donations in Ken's honor may be made to ALSSO, POB 48177, Spokane, WA 99228.

