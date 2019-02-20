Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. ALEXANDER. View Sign

ALEXANDER, Kenneth L. 1943 - 2019 Ken was born in El Centro, California May 30, 1943 the son of Floyd and Ardell Showers. His parents divorced when he was two and he moved with his mother to Quincy, Washington. During his teenage years, his mother was remarried to J.R. (Bob) Alexander, who in turn adopted Ken as his own. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1961, and also became a father in 1961. He joined the US Army in 1968; serving with N.A.T.O. in Germany, and was honorably discharged in 1970 as a Sergeant E5. Ken started his career in sales working for Sears in the Spokane Valley and continued in the outside sales area for 40+ years obtaining many Salesman of the Year awards along the way. He worked for S.K. Wellman in Spokane and Denver for many years. His last position being with Melbran Distributing in Spokane before retiring in 2008. The many stories, episodes on the road and interactions with fellow salesman would make a logger blush thus not shared with many folks! Although he enjoyed his career in sales and the many awards his greatest pride and joy was his daughter Kimberly Alexander. The time spent with her whenever possible was true joy for him. In 1979, Ken married Dale E. Pedersen in Kauai, Hawaii. They lived in Denver, Colorado for 20 years before moving "back home" to Spokane in 1997. Ken's hobbies were few but he relished the time tremendously navigating the boat he loved, a 26.5 foot Bayliner named "Tons of Fun" on Lake Pend Oreille. The most memorable day was a "tieup" with 17 other boats in the mouth of Bayview one afternoon moving from boat to boat, telling stories, enjoying great friendship/beverage/food, and at the end of the day as boats untied and departed not one injured boat or boater! A major feat, considering the condition of most captains! Next in line were the football tailgate parties, the actual game, and swapping armchair coaching afterwards. Many trips to the Bronco games in mid-November were well remembered. Ken passed away February 8, 2019 and is survived by his wife Dale; daughter Kimberly Alexander, Kent, Washington; half brothers Hubert Alexander and Carl Alexander; half sister Ruby Smith; childhood best friend Leanna Schletzbaum; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Showers, step mother Freida Showers; mother, Ardell Alexander; step father J.R. (Bob) Alexander. There aren't enough words to express the gratitude of assistance offered by the various medical groups that worked with Ken to keep him going. Many thanks to almost every floor of Sacred Heart; various rehab facilities; Deaconess Wound Care; Dr. Ritchey and team at Kaiser Veradale; and in the end Hospice of Spokane South. Your care and concerns were above and beyond. Just remember when you are "mousen' around a room who's watching over you". (inside joke). Should you want to contribute consider Hospice of Spokane or simply donate blood, as he needed transfusions at one point. Funeral arrangements are being handled by COFFELT FUNERAL SERVICE, SANDPOINT, IDAHO. Military services will be held at a later date.

Funeral Home Coffelt Funeral Service - Sandpoint

109 N. Division Ave. P.O. Box 949

Sandpoint , ID 83864

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 20, 2019

