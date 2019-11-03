Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. BODEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BODEN, Kenneth L. (Age 92) July 12, 1927 - October 24, 2019 Kenneth L. Boden passed away in his sleep early morning October 24, 2019. He was preceded to the after life by his wife of 62 years Marion. He leaves behind his children, David Hirschi-Boden and wife Annette of Cedar City, Utah, Vicki Gintz of Eagle, Idaho, and Thomas Boden of Spokane, Washington, a grandson Jeremy Gintz and great-grandchildren Ryleigh Gintz and Braydon Gintz all of Fort Collins, Colorado. Kenneth retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief in 1969 after 26 years and then worked as a pilot for a few companies in the Spokane area doing charter and corporate flying and as a flight instructor. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Memorial Service will be held at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery Chapel, on Friday, November 6th at 2p.m.

BODEN, Kenneth L. (Age 92) July 12, 1927 - October 24, 2019 Kenneth L. Boden passed away in his sleep early morning October 24, 2019. He was preceded to the after life by his wife of 62 years Marion. He leaves behind his children, David Hirschi-Boden and wife Annette of Cedar City, Utah, Vicki Gintz of Eagle, Idaho, and Thomas Boden of Spokane, Washington, a grandson Jeremy Gintz and great-grandchildren Ryleigh Gintz and Braydon Gintz all of Fort Collins, Colorado. Kenneth retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief in 1969 after 26 years and then worked as a pilot for a few companies in the Spokane area doing charter and corporate flying and as a flight instructor. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Memorial Service will be held at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery Chapel, on Friday, November 6th at 2p.m. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close