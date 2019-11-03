BODEN, Kenneth L. (Age 92) July 12, 1927 - October 24, 2019 Kenneth L. Boden passed away in his sleep early morning October 24, 2019. He was preceded to the after life by his wife of 62 years Marion. He leaves behind his children, David Hirschi-Boden and wife Annette of Cedar City, Utah, Vicki Gintz of Eagle, Idaho, and Thomas Boden of Spokane, Washington, a grandson Jeremy Gintz and great-grandchildren Ryleigh Gintz and Braydon Gintz all of Fort Collins, Colorado. Kenneth retired from the U.S. Navy as a Senior Chief in 1969 after 26 years and then worked as a pilot for a few companies in the Spokane area doing charter and corporate flying and as a flight instructor. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Memorial Service will be held at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery Chapel, on Friday, November 6th at 2p.m.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019