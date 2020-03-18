Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. STAM. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Graveside service 12:30 PM Fairmount Memorial Park Government Way Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STAM, Kenneth L. The love of my life and the heart and soul of our family, Kenneth L. Stam of Spokane, left us to join his lord in Heaven on March 10th, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Bev; daughter Kathryn (Garry) McCalip; sons Michael (Becky) Stam, Kent (Krissy) Stam; 10 grand-children and 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Douglas Stam, Polson, MT and Warren Stam, Great Falls MT; several nieces and nephews and many friends. He is now free of the constant pain and sickness that he has suffered for the past several years. Ken was born in Havre, MT on July 20, 1937 to Sarah Kuhr Stam and Rodney Stam. He lived and went to school in Chinook, MT graduating high school in 1955. Ken went on to get a marketing degree from Montana University, Missoula, in 1961. He joined the National Guard in high school and continued on at Missoula in ROTC. His goal of making a career of the service was dashed when he broke his neck in PE class on a trampoline. Ken was a "dyed in the wool" Griz fan, especially football. As long as he was able, he and Bev attended most of the home games with his buddies from the Chinook area. After he couldn't go to the games we watched on the TV, usually with one or the other of his boys. Go Griz! Ken married Beverly Doughten on July 26, 1959. Soon after the two moved back to Missoula so ken could continue his education; something that was very important to him. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. While living in Missoula, Ken and Bev had two children one year apart and 18 months later their second son was born. Ken always wondered how that could happen; him being such a conservative! After college Ken went to work for Carnation Co. Grocery Products in Great Falls and then Spokane as a sales rep. His next venture was to join a newly formed life of the NW Life Insurance Co. in Spokane, working as a sales rep and VP of sales and training in Montana and Washington State. In 1985 Ken became a half-owner of Doughten Ford in Chinook, MT with Bev's brother, Dick Doughten. After the Ford company sold and Ken retired, he and Bev lived in their cabin on Flathead Lake and from there they purchased a home in Spokane to be close to their kids and grandkids. Along with being a great salesman Ken loved to hunt and fish. He realized his dream when he bagged a 6-point elk in the Bears Paw Mountains. After that he said he would do his hunting with a camera. Ken was preceded in death by his mother Sarah; father Rodney; sister Barbara Waritz; great-granddaughter Jaden; Bev's parents, R.B. and Pauline Doughten; and brother-in-law David. Ken will be missed by all his family who have many stories about their dad and grandpa. Some of the stories have grown a bit, but he was a larger than life family man; coaching Little League, camping in the tent trailer, building or finishing a project. He was always busy. He and Bev had wonderful trips over their 60 years of marriage. He was so proud of his family and their accomplishments. He was especially proud of his 60 and 1/2 years of marriage, That is an accomplishment that few people these days reach. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather. Because of the virus, there will be no church service. There will be a graveside service for family and close friends at Fairmount Memorial Park across from Heritage Funeral Home on Government Way, Friday at 12:30, March 20, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, Peaceful Pines Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Covenant United Methodist Church, 15515 N. Gleneden Dr., Spokane, WA 99218 or the .

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 18, 2020

