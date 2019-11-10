Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. TILTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TILTON, Kenneth L. (Age 76) Kenneth L. Tilton, 76, of Cheyenne passed away October 30, 2019 at Davis Hospice Center. He was born December 30, 1942 in Astoria, Oregon to Merle and Maxine (LeBlanc) Tilton. He was an installer and repairman for the telephone company. He lived in Cataldo, ID for approximately 25 years before going fulltime time in RVing and traveling throughout the Untied States. He recently moved to Cheyenne to be closer to his family. He is survived by his wife, Jan Tilton of Cheyenne; children, Butch (Peggy) Tilton of Cheyenne, Glenn (Sylvia) Tilton of Cheyenne, Chris (Laurie) Tilton of Wylie, TX and Laura (Bob) Watson of Valley, WA; brother Ron (MaryAnn) Tilton of Spokane, WA; several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at

TILTON, Kenneth L. (Age 76) Kenneth L. Tilton, 76, of Cheyenne passed away October 30, 2019 at Davis Hospice Center. He was born December 30, 1942 in Astoria, Oregon to Merle and Maxine (LeBlanc) Tilton. He was an installer and repairman for the telephone company. He lived in Cataldo, ID for approximately 25 years before going fulltime time in RVing and traveling throughout the Untied States. He recently moved to Cheyenne to be closer to his family. He is survived by his wife, Jan Tilton of Cheyenne; children, Butch (Peggy) Tilton of Cheyenne, Glenn (Sylvia) Tilton of Cheyenne, Chris (Laurie) Tilton of Wylie, TX and Laura (Bob) Watson of Valley, WA; brother Ron (MaryAnn) Tilton of Spokane, WA; several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close