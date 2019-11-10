TILTON, Kenneth L. (Age 76) Kenneth L. Tilton, 76, of Cheyenne passed away October 30, 2019 at Davis Hospice Center. He was born December 30, 1942 in Astoria, Oregon to Merle and Maxine (LeBlanc) Tilton. He was an installer and repairman for the telephone company. He lived in Cataldo, ID for approximately 25 years before going fulltime time in RVing and traveling throughout the Untied States. He recently moved to Cheyenne to be closer to his family. He is survived by his wife, Jan Tilton of Cheyenne; children, Butch (Peggy) Tilton of Cheyenne, Glenn (Sylvia) Tilton of Cheyenne, Chris (Laurie) Tilton of Wylie, TX and Laura (Bob) Watson of Valley, WA; brother Ron (MaryAnn) Tilton of Spokane, WA; several grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 10, 2019