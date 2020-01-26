Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Lee Nelsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NELSEN, Kenneth Lee (Age 81) Kenneth Lee Nelsen passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on January 13, 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington. Ken was born July 16, 1938 in Thompson Falls, Montana to Glenn ad Grace (Carmichael) Nelsen. He spent his early childhood in Noxon, Montana before his family moved and settled in Spokane, Washington. Ken attended North Central High School before enlisting in the Marine Corps. He served four years (1955-1959) before being honorably discharged after being stationed in both Hawaii and Japan. He married his first wife of 20 years Margaret in 1957 and together they had three children. Ken returned to Noxon where he worked as the butcher in his brother's store and enjoyed the hunting and fishing that Montana has to offer. Ken then moved his family to Arizona where he was able to share his love of the outdoors with his children running a ranch outside of Prescott. After divorcing in 1978 Ken returned to Spokane with his children and began his long and fulling career of long haul trucking. This career enabled him to visit many states and over his life he had been in all 50 states. Ken met and married the love of his life Lida in June 1985, and they made their home in Spokane Valley. Ken continued in the trucking industry for another 20 years with his wife until retiring to enjoy some golf and relaxing at home. Ken is survived by his wife of 34 years Lida, his daughters Deborah (Dennis) Weaver, Denise (George) Burns, son Denny (Jenny) Nelsen, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Grace Nelsen, brother Gary Glen Nelsen, son Russell Glen Nelsen and great-grandson Ayden James Burns. The family is having a celebration of life for friends and family to come and share stories and memories of Ken on February 1, 2020 from 11:00 2:00 at the home of his daughter. For address and directions email [email protected] We would like to express our deepest thanks to Hospice of Spokane and in lieu of flowers donations to Hospice can be made. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 26, 2020

