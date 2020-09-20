MacDONALD, Kenneth Lester (Age 90) Kenneth Lester MacDonald, passed away in Spokane,WA September 4, 2020. Born in East Chicago, Indiana, Ken, and his family during the Depression era moved to Saltese Flats in Spokane Valley where he attended a one-room schoolhouse. As a teenager, he worked in the Blister Rust Control camps in Montana. Fighting forest fires sparked his love for the mountains and lookouts. In 1950, Ken enlisted in the Air Force proudly serving the United States of America as a B-29 gunner becoming an honored Korean War Veteran. At the age of 24 he met the love of his life, Joyce in Deep Creek, WA. They were married in 1955, settling in Spokane Valley. They welcomed their son, Doug, three years later their daughter, Kendy. Ken worked at Armors meat packing plant, painting business owner, was a custodian at West Valley School District. Ken and Joyce attended the Berean Church where Ken sang bass in the choir and taught Sunday school. He enjoyed fishing, huckleberry picking, camping at Big Hank, and his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his long chats, being a Scotsman, and love for Texas Roadhouse. In their retirement years, Ken and Joyce resided at Courtland Place enjoying many friendships and Holiday Parties. We want to thank Courtland Place and the residents for their warmth and hospitality. Thank you, Ryan, Kenda, and staff at Legacy Gardens for such loving care, providing a place of peace and comfort to Ken. A joy of Heaven is reuniting with our departed ones. Ken was predeceased by his wife Joyce and brother Ron. He is survived by siblings: Neil MacDonald and Karen Menke; children: Doug (Rafaela Ortiz) MacDonald, Kendy (Stan) Pulsipher; grandchildren: Courtney (Alex) Enache, Krista Stokes, Stephen (Jackie) MacDonald, Katie (John) Snell, Sarah MacDonald; great-grandchildren: Lucas MacDonald, Hannah Enache. We rejoice, Ken is with his Savior, Jesus. We say goodbye but will see you again. "Because I live, you also will live." (John 14:19). In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Berean Bible Church in Ken MacDonald's name: 10910 E Boone Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store