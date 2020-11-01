SPILKER, Kenneth Martin (92 years) Ken Spilker was born March 19, 1928 in Spokane, Washington to William and Sophie Spilker. He passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Ken attended St. Aloysius Catholic School and Gonzaga Preparatory. Ken worked for his father on construction projects in his early life, then started Ken Spilker Masonry in 1954. On June 25, 1949 Ken married the love of his life, Pat McDonald, and together they raised 6 children, and have 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Ken enjoyed horse racing, picking huckleberries (and eating them for dessert in Pat's pies with lots of ice cream), gardening, caring for the wild birds in his yard, and spending time with his family at Priest Lake. Ken and Pat made huckleberry chocolates each Christmas and delivered them to a wide group of friends, including the Holy Names Sisters, who looked forward to the delivery all year. Ken was active in the Little Spokane Garden Club and cultivated an amazing, park-like property on the Little Spokane River. His family was involved in helping with seed starts in the greenhouse, weeding flower beds for hours on end, and enjoying the bounty of the one-acre vegetable garden and beautiful flowers all summer long. In his professional life, Ken grew Ken Spilker Masonry into a thriving business, responsible for many of Spokane's most recognizable landmarks including the Clock Tower, Great Northern Railroad and many others. Ken was awarded a Master Craftsmanship award by the American Institute of Architects Spokane Chapter in 2001. Ken was generous in his support of many local organizations including the Sisters of the Holy Names, the Oregon Province of Jesuits, St. Aloysius Church, Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Charities, Gonzaga Prep, and countless others. Ken is survived by his children Timothy and wife Molly of Chattaroy, WA; John and wife Abbi of Liberty Lake, WA; Therese and husband Dave Schmarr of Mead, WA; Matt and wife Becky of Mead, WA; and Mike and wife Susan of Colbert, WA. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Krista, Kevin, Jon, Hailey, Katharine, Olivia, Katie, Chris, Jacob, Emily, Andrew, Miranda, Sarah and Shannon, as well as 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Delores Gardner, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne "Pat" Spilker; his son, Kenneth "Kip" Spilker; his parents, William and Sophie Spilker; his brothers William "Bill" Spilker and John "Bud" Spilker; his sisters Betty Savage and Patty Gardner. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Spokane and Ken's caregivers at Northpointe Village. Due to COVID-19 services are limited to immediate family. In honor of Ken, memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities, 12 E. 5th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202 or www.cceasternwa.org
