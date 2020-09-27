CAMPBELL, Kenneth Michael Kenneth Michael Campbell lived his life with loyalty, courage and love. He left us much too soon on September 20, 2020. Born February 2, 1952 to Warren and Dorothy Campbell, Ken grew up in Spokane graduating from Mead High School in 1970. He attended Northwest Christian College in Eugene before joining the Army where he served as a tank crewman at Ft. Hood and W. Germany. Ken was never without a job, but his true calling was his many years spent providing care to patients at St. Luke's Hospital. He loved spending time with others and especially enjoyed playing poker, attending concerts and just hanging out with his many friends. Ken could often be found in the north woods where he enjoyed woodcutting, hiking, exploring and picking huckleberries. He also loved music and traveled with several bands playing the keyboards. He was always good for a jam session. Favorite road trips included the Alcan Highway, Inside Passage and the Oregon Coast. Ken will be loved and missed forever. Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Campbell, daughter Jo Filan, grandchildren Dominique and Austin Oliver, daughter Michael Harcourt (Bret), brothers Roger and Doug, sister Cathy Young (Lorne), nephew Troy Young and niece Marie Stall. Services will be held Monday, 10/5/2020 at Eastern Washington Veterans Cemetery and Saturday, 10/10/2020 at Country Homes Christian Church. Attendance at both services is limited and Covid restrictions will be respected. If you would like to attend, please send an email to kencampbellmemorial@gmail.com for details.



