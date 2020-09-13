CUMMINGS, Kenneth R. Ken was born in Plains, Montana and passed into eternity to be with the Lord on August 29th 2020 at age 85 in Spokane, Washington. He grew up in Montana and joined the USAF after graduating high school where he quickly moved up through the ranks to Tech Sergeant. He met his wife Kay in Noxon, Montana and they were married on December 7th, 1957. Ken proudly served his country traveling and being stationed all around the world, including South Korea and Vietnam, in a career spanning more than 21 years. Retiring from the Service, Ken began another career as a respiratory therapist, training at Spokane Community College, interning in Spokane and then working in small hospitals all over the western United States. After more than 30 years, he retired again in Cedar City, Utah and then traveled with his wife in their motor home. Ken was an avid photographer of wild life and scenery, collecting antique and modern cameras and computers as a hobby. He enjoyed card games with family and friends. Ken and Kay settled back in Spokane Valley, Washington where they stayed until Ken's passing. Preceded in death by his father Stanley and mother Edna Cummings, sister Mirtha (Walt) Ormand, daughter Julie (Michael) Duncil, and son Michael Cummings, Ken is survived by his wife Kay, brother Doug (Neva) Cummings, sister Joyce (Dan) Goodrich, three sons, Randy, Brian, and Kenneth (Christine), and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many life long friends. He will be sorely missed. A private service will be held for immediate family followed by interment at Pines Cemetery in Spokane Valley, Washington. Instead of sending flowers, please consider a donation to the Union Gospel Mission.



