HANSEN, Kenneth R. (Age 62) Beloved husband, Ken passed away unexpectedly at his home in Liberty Lake on February 20, 2019. Ken was born in Longview, WA to parents Daniel and Vivian Hansen who preceded him in death. He will be missed by all his family and many friends including his wife of 33 years Tami and their little dog Katie. Ken enjoyed camping and hunting, working in his home shop on many home improvement and renovation projects. He was never happy sitting still and was especially gratified when he could help his friends and neighbors. He loved to share stories, have a good laugh and follow Gonzaga basketball. In addition to his wife Tami, Ken is survived by son Chad Hansen of Longview, WA, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, sister Debie Cutler (Scott) of Newport, OR. Other local area family members include mother-in-law, Verlene Pittman, sister-in-law Cindy Wilcox (Glen) and brother-in-law Mike Weissenfels (Sherrie). Ken also has extended family in both Eastern and Western Washington. The family is planning a small gathering of remembrance at a later date.

2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115

Spokane , WA 99223

