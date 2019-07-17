LINSCOTT, Kenneth R. "Kenny" June 17, 1954 - June 28, 2019 Kenny was born and raised in Spokane, WA. In April 2013 Kenny and Jolleen relocated to Jacksonville, FL to be near their son and family. He was a devoted Husband, Father, Papa and Friend. He loved all sports, golf was his passion. So many memories were built around barbequing, cold beers, and sharing stories with family and friends. Kenny was preceded by his parents Bud Linscott and Alberta Syring. Survived by Jolleen (wife), Cory Moses (son) (and Ashly), Khoda and Memphis (grandchildren.) Marylin Byerley, Barbara Williams and family and Jeffrey Reice. His best friend Dennis Taylor, and many more dear friends. His laugh brightened all our days, He will be missed by all of us that shared his life. I love you Darling, Forever yours! Me
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019