BAIRD, Kenneth Ray "Kenny" Kenneth Ray "Kenny" Baird, Lifelong resident of Spangle, Washington, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Kenny was born January 26, 1931 to Archie and Velma Baird of Spangle, WA. He was a graduate of Spangle High School, class of 1950. He enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and served in aviation ordinance aboard the USS Boxer, where he witnessed the first H-bomb test on Eniwetok. He married the love of his life, Eleanor DelaBarre in 1953. In 1956 they purchased a farm where they raised their family and lived for the rest of their married lives. She passed in 1996. Kenny continued to live there until going to the Spokane Veterans Home in October of 2019. Kenny loved to dance and have parties with his family. He is survived by his children Penny Rose (Jim), Terri Tichner (Leigh), Wendy Fisher (Chris) and Timothy Baird (Angi). His sister, Peggy Johnson, niece Karen Baldwin and nephew Doug Johnson. Many grand and great-grandchildren. Also many friends he called family, if he met you once, you were family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spokane Shriner's Children's Hospital
in his memory. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Spokane Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled for later this year. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com
.