BOWMAN, Kenneth Ray September 22nd, 1943 March 10th, 2019 Kenneth Bowman (75) was born in Emmett Idaho on September 22nd 1943 to Ray and Elva Bowman. He was married on June 4th 1965 to DoraLee Henthorn and spent 36 years together before her passing; together, they raised four children. Ken worked at Kaiser Aluminum as a charge maker, retiring after 34 years of employment. Ken had a great appreciation for hot rods and classic cars and loved the outdoors, more specifically, the water. His heart was fullest when he was taking in the ocean or trolling Priest Lake (as captain of the boat of course) just where many of our fondest memories of him were made. Ken is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Elva, his wife DoraLee, and his daughter Donna. He is survived by his girlfriend, Carol Miller, siblings Leo Bowman, Victor Bowman and Leola Cruz; brother-in-law Don Henthorn and sister-in-law Margie Halbison; children Kevin and Bryna Bowman, Kimey and Scott Beeching and Terri Bowman; his nine grandchildren Brittney, Kasey, Tiffany, Kenny, Jennea, Amber, Justine, Travis and Jeremy. Ken was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life held at the Spokane Valley VFW on March 23rd 2019 at 2pm. Just as he requested we will share a meal and chat about all of our good times with Ken. VFW: 212 S. David St. Spokane Valley, WA 99212.

