HAMES, Kenneth Robert (Age 91) Kenneth Robert Hames, 91, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on April 27th, 2020 at the VA community living center in Spokane, of natural causes. Ken was born in Sprague, WA to Luther and Vevean (Johnson) Hames on February 13, 1929. He was the fourth of six children. Ken spent his childhood in Lamont and moved to Rosalia in 1942. While at Rosalia High School he met Veva Jean Kjack after she fell out of a pick up on the way from the school to the football field. He took her up to his house to get "patched up". They have been a couple since. Ken and Veva Jean were married in November 1949 and shortly after Ken was drafted into the Army. He served in the Korean War as a sniper, spending much of his time on Heartbreak Ridge. After returning from Korea, still working at the Rosalia Producers, Ken and Veva Jean welcomed daughter, Linda in 1954 and son, Lee in 1956. They took over the family farming operation from Veva Jean's parents in 1959 and retired in 1994. Ken was a dedicated veteran. He participated in the Annual Veterans Day Programs at local cemeteries for years as well as being part of the Veterans Honor Guard in numerous parades and special events such as the opening ceremonies for the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Idaho. In October of 2016, Ken was able to travel with his son, Lee, on the Honor Flight to Washington DC. He also organized, built, and maintained the local Veterans Memorial Park in Rosalia with the help of numerous others. Ken was a 40-year member of the Rosalia Volunteer Fire Dept. Ken and Veva Jean were able to travel to several countries in Europe. In their retirement, they became snowbirds in Arizona until their grandsons began to play high school sports. In November 2019 Ken and Veva Jean celebrated their 70th anniversary. Ken is survived by his wife Veva Jean at Touchmark, Spokane, his sister Helen Wyer, Kennewick; his daughter Linda (Dave) Mount, Colorado; son Lee (Sherry) Hames, Rosalia; grandchildren Matthew (Katie) Mount, Kara (Stephen) Hayden, Josh (Jamie) Hames, Nick (Brooke) Hames; great-grandchildren Ava, Harlow, Michael, Lydia, Collin, Hadley, Jordyn, Maggie, Henry, and Cole. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Vevean, sisters, Ethelee McCabe, Betty Iverson, Fern Kopf, and brother, Lloyd Hames. The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the staff at the VA for the wonderful care given to our dad during his time there. Memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to Veteran's Memorial Park Rosalia, in care of First Interstate Bank, Rosalia. Due to the current situation, a service will be held at a later date. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.