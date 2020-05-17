O'NEAL, Kenneth Roy Kenneth Roy O'Neal, 89 of Spokane, WA. Passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7th, 2020. He was born in Santa Barbara, CA, on July 11th, 1930. He was a jack-of-all-trades, he served in the U.S Navy during the mid-fifties and was stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco. He also spent time on an aircraft carrier named the U.S.S. Kearsarge. After the Navy he did many other trades such as a butcher, he owned a grocery store,liquor store, a Bar, real estate office, leather store and an Antique shop all in Lompoc, CA. He was a very well known successful man in Lompoc, CA. As he got older and his health declined he moved up to Washington to be close to family. He loved watching sports and CNN, loved reading the paper. Enjoyed a rare rib-eye steak and potato dinner and we can't forget about his love for Rocky Road Ice Cream and Pralines and Cream Ice Cream Cake from Baskin Robins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy O'Neal and Vina Winans, his sister Cathy O'Neal, and his daughter Mary Elizabeth O'Neal. He was survived by his sister of Lompoc, CA, Alice Martin; his three sons David Peter O'Neal, Steven Roy O'Neal Sr., and Michael Edward O'Neal; his grandchildren Steven Roy O'Neal Jr., Theresa Marie O'Neal Winders, Cindy K. O'Neal Kassman, Shannon Elizabeth O'Neal Nguyen and Melissa Christine O'Neal. His great-grandchildren are Emily Marie Walraven, Shelly Ann Walraven, Julia Fawn Winders, Marcus Owen Walraven, Tyee Matthew Kinswa, Myles Robert Winders, Kody Perry Kinswa, and Chevelle Aylen O'Neal, Bastian Felix Nguyen. Services are unknown at this time but his loved ones will be informed.



