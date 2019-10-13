|
PORTER, Kenneth Russell (Age 86) Kenneth Russell Porter, age 86, passed away quietly in his sleep on October 6, 2019 at his home in Spokane Valley, WA. He was born on April 3, 1933 in Manson, WA, to Katherine Bell and Lynden Porter. He married Barbara Louise Reese-Coyle in 1954. They had one daughter and four sons. Ken enlisted in the United States Army and retired as a Chief Warrant officer after 20 years of service. Following his military service, he worked for Whitman County in the Road Department for another 20 years. Ken is survived by his sons: Jeff, Russell (Julie), Scott (Lana) and Brian (Terrie); 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Beverly Palmer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Lynden Porter; wife, Barbara Porter; daughter, Linda Furlong; and sister, Roxanne Rutz. There are no services scheduled. Interment will be in Manson, WA, at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, please visit HazenJaegerValley.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019