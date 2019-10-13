Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
1306 North Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Russell PORTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PORTER, Kenneth Russell (Age 86) Kenneth Russell Porter, age 86, passed away quietly in his sleep on October 6, 2019 at his home in Spokane Valley, WA. He was born on April 3, 1933 in Manson, WA, to Katherine Bell and Lynden Porter. He married Barbara Louise Reese-Coyle in 1954. They had one daughter and four sons. Ken enlisted in the United States Army and retired as a Chief Warrant officer after 20 years of service. Following his military service, he worked for Whitman County in the Road Department for another 20 years. Ken is survived by his sons: Jeff, Russell (Julie), Scott (Lana) and Brian (Terrie); 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Beverly Palmer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Lynden Porter; wife, Barbara Porter; daughter, Linda Furlong; and sister, Roxanne Rutz. There are no services scheduled. Interment will be in Manson, WA, at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, please visit HazenJaegerValley.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
Download Now