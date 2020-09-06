BRIDGEMAN, Kenneth S. Kenneth Sterling Bridgeman died of dementia with Lewy Bodies on August 22, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He was born in Richmond, VA on August 9, 1943 to Helen and John Bridgeman, joining his older brother James. Ken attended public schools in Richmond, and Duke University. He spent two years in Brazil as a Peace Corps volunteer where he met his wife, fellow volunteer Hulda Lundstrum. The marriage lasted 52 years. He served two years in the U.S. Army, afterwards completing his law degree at Duke Law School. He later earned a master's degree in tax law from Gonzaga University. Ken was a proud and engaged father to our daughter Stina, a supportive father-in-law to Elizabeth, and a helpful and loving son-in-law to his wife's mother as she struggled with multiple sclerosis. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Ken had a strong sense of social justice and knew where he stood on issues, but rarely made a fuss, quietly doing what he felt was right. His patient and non-confrontational approach earned him friends and respect. He worked for many years in Legal Services, and later in private law practice. For several years before retirement he worked in his wife's clothing design business where he dubbed himself "Iron Man" for his prowess in wielding a clothes iron. Ken had a lifelong interest in the stock market, and in Duke basketball. He ran Bloomsday for 35 years, placing near the top of his age group. He could pick a gallon of huckleberries an hour in a good patch - no leaves, and using two hands. He had an amazing ability to spot wildlife on a mountainside far away. And he could keep a string of puns and double entendres going for many minutes, in spite of the agonized groans from his daughter. Ken and our family hiked, paddled and camped, activities which our daughter has continued. He embraced his wife's family tradition of Swedish smorgasbord on Christmas Eve. (She said, "She who cooks chooses the tradition" and he said, "And he who eats is happy to go along.") Ken was a skilled remodeler and furniture builder, who moved walls, built complicated decks, and installed tons of stone tile. He was an amiable traveling companion as we made our way to Croatia, Tibet, Mongolia, the Galapagos Islands, Bhutan, and Nepal. As dementia progressed and life got more difficult, Ken reacted with the grace which lay at his core. We were helped on our journey by the caring staff at Providence Adult Day Health. And at the end, the gentle and competent care of Horizon Hospice staff made everything possible for Ken to remain at home. As he lay in bed our cat, Rosie, fitted herself into the hills and valleys made by his legs under the covers. And, although Lewy Body had changed him so much, as he was given medication his last words were a whispered "Thank you." Rest peacefully, Ken Bridgeman, and sweet dreams. Memorials can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Assn., lbda.org
. or the Alzheimer's Association
., alz.org
.