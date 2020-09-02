1/1
Kenneth Virgil GOODNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOODNER, Kenneth Virgil (Age 85) Kenneth Virgil Goodner was born in Gothenburg, Nebraska December 6, 1934 and passed on August 23, 2020, age 85, in Spokane, Washington. Kenny is sur-vived by his wife, Sondra Goodner (Conwell) of 60 years, they married on March 18, 1960, two sons Kevin Goodner (Judy Bellwood Goodner) and Tony Goodner (Dawn Rosa Goodner), and his two sisters, Donna Goodner and Phyllis Jacobson (Warren). They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grand-children. Kenny served in the Army for two years in France and ran Goodner's Body Shop in Four Lakes, WA for over 50 years. His favorite pastime was racing motorcycles. I do not know if there will be motorcycles in heaven, but if there are, I am sure he will find them. He will be dearly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved