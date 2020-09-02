GOODNER, Kenneth Virgil (Age 85) Kenneth Virgil Goodner was born in Gothenburg, Nebraska December 6, 1934 and passed on August 23, 2020, age 85, in Spokane, Washington. Kenny is sur-vived by his wife, Sondra Goodner (Conwell) of 60 years, they married on March 18, 1960, two sons Kevin Goodner (Judy Bellwood Goodner) and Tony Goodner (Dawn Rosa Goodner), and his two sisters, Donna Goodner and Phyllis Jacobson (Warren). They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grand-children. Kenny served in the Army for two years in France and ran Goodner's Body Shop in Four Lakes, WA for over 50 years. His favorite pastime was racing motorcycles. I do not know if there will be motorcycles in heaven, but if there are, I am sure he will find them. He will be dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store