REYNOLDS, Kenneth William (Age 67) November 12, 1952 - June 17, 2020 Our brother and uncle, Kenneth William Reynolds, 67, passed away June 17, 2020, in Spokane from pancreatic cancer. He spent his last days with his brother by his side at Hospice of Spokane and the family is forever grateful for their kind and compassionate care. At his request, no services are planned. Ken was born November 12, 1952, in Vancouver, B.C., the eldest son of Verna Eileen Plain and William Herbert Reynolds. He moved as a young child with his parents to Spokane, when his father was transferred to the United States. He and his two brothers, Terry and Glenn, were raised and educated in Spokane. They enjoyed a fun and typical 1960's childhood riding bikes, swimming at lakes and pools around Spokane, ice skating and sledding in the winter. He traveled every summer with his family to visit grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Vancouver and White Rock, B.C. In high school, Ken played bass clarinet in the band and especially enjoyed science classes. After graduating from Joel E. Ferris High School in 1971, he attended Washington State University for a year. He worked as a logger before taking a management position with Chapter Eleven for several years. Ken studied computer programming at Spokane Technical Institute and then took a position with Jalan and Company, where he worked for many years until his retirement in 2018. An avid golfer, he loved playing golf with his Dad and friends at Hangman Valley Golf Course. Ken grew an abundant garden, baked his own bread and thoroughly enjoyed listening to music from his large album collection. Our family expert on all things television and movies, he would easily win any trivia game. He was jovial and intelligent and his hearty, infectious laugh could light up a room. Surviving Ken are his brother and sister-in-law, Terrence J. and Karen Reynolds, two nephews, Timothy and Michael Reynolds, all of Boise; an uncle, James Plain, Surrey, B.C., and many cousins throughout Canada and the United States. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Glenn Lyle Reynolds, in 2009, his mother in September 2018, and his father in February 2020. The family would like to convey our deep appreciation to many of Ken's neighbors throughout his illness, especially to Sly and Stacey for their kind help and generous assistance. Memorials in Ken's memory can be made to Hospice of Spokane or the American Cancer Society.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.