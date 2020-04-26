Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wymond Col. USAF Ret. DUNCAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DUNCAN, Kenneth Wymond, Colonel, USAF (Ret.) (Age 91) Kenneth Wymond Duncan passed away from natural causes on April 16, 2020. He went to join his beloved JoAnne who died 13 years ago after being married nearly 55 years. Ken was born in 1928 in Helena, Montana to Wymond and Mabel Duncan. When he was two, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana where he attended grade school through high school. All of his life he loved Great Falls and was always eager to make a trip back. Ken attended Montana State University where he met JoAnne Painter. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was also commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the USAF. JoAnne and Ken married and on the same day they left for Malden, Missouri and his flight school training. The family moved many times as his military career required and four children were born at four different duty stations. While Ken and JoAnne raised four children he earned an MBA at the University of Connecticut. In 1966 the family moved to Okinawa, Japan where Ken was C-130 Aircraft Commander providing airlift support for the Vietnam War. He flew in and out of combat zones for three years, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross among numerous other commendations during his career. In 1969 Ken was assigned to the Pentagon as the Staff Officer responsible for the B1 Bomber then in development. After working several years on the B1 program Ken retired as a Colonel from the Air Force in 1978. The family moved to Great Falls, Montana where Ken started his second career as a stockbroker at what is now RBC Wealth Management for 18 years, managing the office for three years. He retired from that job and they moved to Spokane to be closer to family. He discovered Barbershop singing in Great Falls, and continued to sing with the Pages of Harmony in Spokane for another 20 years. Ken and JoAnne always sang in the church choir, including the choir at First Presbyterian. Nothing made Ken happier than being around his family and he and JoAnne traveled much of the world with his kids. Every family gathering included much laughter, love and singing, always singing. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Rae Duty, and his wife JoAnne. He leaves his children Diana Rae Bauer (Jim), Valerie Jolicoeur (Ed), Wymond Duncan (Beth), and Denise Frechette (Bob), and niece Lori Cantrell (Truman). He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, four grandchildren and two great-grandkids. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date.

