BUTLER, Kenni Gale (Muzzy) May 26, 1943 to June 6, 2019 There will be no more night. They will not need the light of a lamp or the light of the sun, for the Lord God will give them light. And they will reign for ever and ever. Revelation 22:5. Kenni quietly departed this life on June 6, 2019 at home in Spokane, Washington surrounded by her family. Kenni was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to everyone who had the fortune of knowing her. She was G.G. to so many that were blessed to meet her. Kenni's Christian life was as beautiful as the family that she loved so well. Her life will be cherished by the lives of her family. She is survived by her three children; daughter Michelle Fay Hamlin, sons John Michael Fay, and Kenneth Fay "Nort", sister Jillene Werkheiser (Muzzy), daughter-in-law Crystal Ellis, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her passion was cooking, baking and serving others so much she had her own catering service. She spent many days playing bingo, cards, fishing and being outdoors among many other special events that left her loved ones with cherished memories. She also had a passion for serving her community and church she had a special place for the Women and Children's Kitchen. She will be deeply missed and will forever be in our hearts. In Honor of Kenni's wishes, donations are welcomed to the Women and Children's Free Restaurant and Community Kitchen in Spokane, WA.

