AHERN, Kenny E. "Ken" (Age 76) Ken passed away April 8, 2019 in Spokane WA. He was born to Ernest and Lois Ahern on June 9, 1942. Ken served in the US Navy as a Yeoman on the USS Shelton. He then worked for Northern Pacific Railroad before buying Willy's Tavern in 1976. After selling the Tavern, Ken worked for Bayliner boats until 2001. Ken was preceded in death by his parents Lois and Ernest Ahern, and his eldest daughter Cindy Quigley. He is survived by his sister Pam Ahern, his daughters, Lea Smith, Vicki McCully, and Wendy Ahern. As well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew. Ken loved the outdoors, teaching his daughters and grandchildren how to fish. He enjoyed telling stories about his hunting trips and his Navy experiences. Ken was a wonderful Father and Grandfather, always doing what he thought is best, and being there whenever needed. Ken will be missed beyond measure by everyone who knew him. Service will be held May 10, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake WA.

