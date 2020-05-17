WADE, Kent Mac (Age 84) Kent Mac Wade of Otis Orchards, Washington left his earthly life peacefully on April 14, 2020 with his family by his side. Kent was born June 12, 1935 in Ogden, Utah. His parents, Mac and Fay Mayhew Wade of Pleasant View, Utah welcomed him as well as his older sister, Marlene. Pat, Jeri, and Dyan came later to complete the family circle (Pole Patch Pals). Kent worked on the family farm from a young age. This included hauling hay, milking cows, riding the derrick horse, herding turkeys, sleeping under the stars with a rifle as a boy to guard the livestock from predators, and other farm chores. He was an especially hard worker and evolved into a romantic picture of a modern day cowboy. He was lean, with a deep baritone voice, sparse words and leathered face. Kent rode, roped, and trained horses and seemed always to be on a trail somewhere. His rodeo career was cut short when gored while bull riding. He loved hiking, climbing, hunting, camping, four-wheeling, and especially loved the mountains. With his major in Landscaping Architecture at Utah State University, he kept a large beautiful garden every year. He always enjoyed the company of a dog. Kent was a natural athlete. In Junior High School, he played basketball and football. At Weber High, he excelled at track, winning the prestigious Little Brown Jug Cross Country Race. He enlisted in and represented the Army playing basketball in Japan and was introduced to Karate, a Japanese system of defense by chopping blows delivered with the side of the open hand. He did well and worked up to a Black Belt which was the highest level. He and another soldier were the only two Americans to have achieved Black Belt at that time as acknowledged in a national magazine. Kent was employed at Thiokol in Utah. He moved to Washington and worked in real estate, construction, and then for the local school district. Kent was married first to Patricia Robinson; then to Cherie Orton, both of whom preceded him in death. Kent is survived by his children: Mitchell (Leslie), Travis (Valerie), Randall (Louise), Thayne (Dianne), Robyne, and Bart [deceased]; 19 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Marlene Lyons, Gilbert Arizona; Jeri Kap, Redmond, Washington and Dyan Ellebracht (Robert), Dana Point, California, and Pat Soni (deceased). There will be a Celebration of his life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store