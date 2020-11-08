1/1
Kermit Dwane DELZER
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kermit's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DELZER, Kermit Dwane (Age 83) November 20, 1936 - October 28, 2020 Spokane, WA (previously of Wenatchee) Our beloved brother, Uncle, and Friend Kermit Dwane Delzer, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at the Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA of complication from a stroke. Born in Wenatchee, WA on November 20th, 1936 to John and Virginia Delzer, Kermit graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1954. He went on to WSA in Pullman, WA, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. Military Service followed as an Airman with the Air National Guard. He worked in Wenatchee, Moses Lake, and moved to Spokane, WA as a business manager, with a moving and storage company. Kermit enjoyed hiking, fishing, and WSU "Cougar" football games with his brother Jay. Kermit was a member of the Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church in Spokane, WA. Kermit was married briefly but had no children. He always said his children were his nephews and nieces. Kermit is survived by his siblings: Jay (Arlene) Delzer and nieces and nephews; Sharon (Mike) Fries of East Wenatchee, WA; Duane (Lori) Delzer of Tarija, Bolivia, South America; Jannette (Jacques) Ollivier of Thorp, WA; Don (Jennifer) Delzer of Beaverton, OR; also six great-nephews and five great-nieces; four great-great-nephews, and a new little great-great-niece. He is also survived by many cousins and special friends Darla Morris, Jim Telford, and Paul Engle. Kermit was preceded in death by his parents John and Virginia Delzer. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 20th, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Foothills Foursquare Church, 315 South Mission Street in Wenatchee, WA. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at the Leavenworth Mountain View Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Leavenworth, WA. Due to Covid regulation, masks and social distancing is required. You are invited to view Kermit's full obituary at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can also leave a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. A special thank you to the nurses, staff, and doctors at Providence Holy Family Hospital for their comfort and support of our Dear Uncle Kermit who is now with his professed Lord and Savior Jesus, and mother and father.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Foothills Foursquare Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Leavenworth Mountain View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Chapel
19 Rock Island Rd
East Wenatchee, WA 98802
509-470-6702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved