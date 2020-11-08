DELZER, Kermit Dwane (Age 83) November 20, 1936 - October 28, 2020 Spokane, WA (previously of Wenatchee) Our beloved brother, Uncle, and Friend Kermit Dwane Delzer, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at the Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA of complication from a stroke. Born in Wenatchee, WA on November 20th, 1936 to John and Virginia Delzer, Kermit graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1954. He went on to WSA in Pullman, WA, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. Military Service followed as an Airman with the Air National Guard. He worked in Wenatchee, Moses Lake, and moved to Spokane, WA as a business manager, with a moving and storage company. Kermit enjoyed hiking, fishing, and WSU "Cougar" football games with his brother Jay. Kermit was a member of the Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church in Spokane, WA. Kermit was married briefly but had no children. He always said his children were his nephews and nieces. Kermit is survived by his siblings: Jay (Arlene) Delzer and nieces and nephews; Sharon (Mike) Fries of East Wenatchee, WA; Duane (Lori) Delzer of Tarija, Bolivia, South America; Jannette (Jacques) Ollivier of Thorp, WA; Don (Jennifer) Delzer of Beaverton, OR; also six great-nephews and five great-nieces; four great-great-nephews, and a new little great-great-niece. He is also survived by many cousins and special friends Darla Morris, Jim Telford, and Paul Engle. Kermit was preceded in death by his parents John and Virginia Delzer. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 20th, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Foothills Foursquare Church, 315 South Mission Street in Wenatchee, WA. A graveside service will follow at 1:00pm at the Leavenworth Mountain View Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Leavenworth, WA. Due to Covid regulation, masks and social distancing is required. You are invited to view Kermit's full obituary at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com
where you can also leave a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee. A special thank you to the nurses, staff, and doctors at Providence Holy Family Hospital for their comfort and support of our Dear Uncle Kermit who is now with his professed Lord and Savior Jesus, and mother and father.