NESVIK, Kermit Ross Kermit Ross Nesvik was born on January 31, 1961 in Spokane Washington. He attended Shadle Park High School and Spokane Community College. His passing was both sudden and tragic due to an accidental fall outside his home on April 30th, 2020. Kermit was loved by many. In High School Kermit was well known for his intense love of cars and his beautiful 1971 SS Camaro. He took wonderful care of this vehicle and had only just recently sold it. In High School and throughout life Kermit had many friends and attracted people with his "gift to gab" and sense of humor. He was passionate about sports, especially football. He had many lifelong friends that enjoyed an annual fantasy football league, which he looked forward to every year. Everyone knew his love for the Dallas Cowboys and the Cougars. He always rooted for the underdog and stuck by them no matter the losses. Kermit was always the life of the party, any room he entered became brighter and full of laughter. There wasn't a place he went where he didn't see someone he knew. Kermit was born and raised in Spokane, WA where he married his high school sweetheart and had 29 happy years. He started working at Pepsi bottling company in 1984 and stayed there for 25 years as a delivery driver and a salesman. His personality was perfect for sales, there was never room for awkward silences and you never wanted to stop talking to Kerm. He always went out of his way to help people and make everyone smile. Whether it was a joke or a similar interest, he always knew what to say to make you laugh and make you feel good about yourself. He had two children Jeannie Pauly and Michael Nesvik. Kermit was a huge sports fan and knew all facts and trivia since sports were invented. He passed that knowledge on to his son Michael. Their love for sports kept them close and always pushed Michael to work hard and do his best. Jeannie was the typical daddy's girl as a young child. Always by his side in the garage, in the yard, skipping the aisles of Home Depot and taking wheelbarrow loads up behind the house. They stayed close through their love for Elton John, grill cheese sandwiches, many nicknames and endless amounts of butterfly kisses. He loved taking his children to Priest Lake. This was one of his favorite places to be. He grew to love Priest from his grandfather, Ross Blandy who had a cabin there throughout his childhood. Kermit first started camping there with his family in their motor home and later purchased property there. He wanted his children to experience what he had as a child. The last eight years he worked for INHS Providence Health in the Physical/Occupational Therapy Dept as an Assistant. He was truly made for this job. Every patient Kermit had looked forward to his visits. He would always bring them water or coffee before their sessions and went out of his way to make them feel good. Kermit had a special gift with his patients, he brought his positive energy and outlook on life to every session and made his patients push harder to get better. He had many low-income patients and constantly went out of his way to find what they needed to heal. Since his passing, Providence wants to try and make an area designated for low income patients and they want to name it "Kermit's Closet". This will keep Kermit's positive energy going throughout the hospital and continue his great work with his patients. We hope Providence can make this happen. Kermit was amazing with all children and always created special memories with those around him. For the last seven years he has built an amazing bond with his nieces' son, Mason Garbarino. Mason spent a lot of time with Kerm and will miss him dearly. Kermit always let Mason get coins out of his change jar, played games and created memories that can never be replaced. Kermit always talked about his children and was always proud of them. He was a man of kindness and compassion who will greatly be missed. Due to current circumstances Kermit's memorial will be held in August 2020, more information will be shared as it gets closer. Please go to legacy.com and search for Kermit Nesvik, add any story, positive memory or funny joke so everyone can read them. His family and friends will enjoy reading these as well as sharing some at his memorial in August. Thank you in advance. Kermit is survived by his children, Jeannie Pauly (Granite Falls, WA), Michael Nesvik (Tacoma, WA), Grandson, Jackson Pauly (Granite Falls, WA), his mother, Darlene Nesvik, sisters, Sheri Schneider and Stacie Lemon, nieces and nephew, Ashley Garbarino, Brooke Henderson, Hannah, Marcus and Chloe Lemon (Spokane, WA).
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.