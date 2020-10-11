O'LEARY, Kerri P. September 14, 2020. Lake in the Hills, IL- Kerri Patricia O'Leary passed away from ovarian cancer today at home surrounded by loving family. Kerri was born in Spokane, WA on October 13, 1954 to the late Donald and Verna O'Leary. With her degree from Washington State University in Elementary Education and Library Science, she taught at Cle Elum, WA High School where she met a tall music teacher, Wayne Abbott. When Kerri and Wayne married, they moved to Seattle, WA, where they had two children, Nathan and Allison. After Wayne's early death, Kerri volunteered with local groups and Northshore United Church of Christ, demonstrating her passion for a loving community that supports and connects people. At Northshore United Church she met her second husband, Jim Albers. Kerri and Jim moved to Lake in the Hills after the birth of their first grandson, Jayden Abbott, and just before the birth of their first granddaughter, Kylia Abbott. Kerri was blessed with four more grandchildren: Jacob Abbott, Odin Johnson, Maddox Johnson and Carol Albers. Kerri traveled between Illinois and the Pacific Northwest to be a fulltime grandma. Kerri always found the light, love and laughter in moments of sadness and despair. She was a pillar of strength for Nathan and Allison when life was difficult. She showed us how to live a life filled with laughter, love and acceptance of people from all walks of life. Kerri is survived by her husband, Jim Albers, her children, Nathan Abbott (Kelly) and Allison Abbott, her step-children Dan Albers and Ben Albers (Hailey), her 6 grandchildren, her sister Mary Beth Connors and brother Dan O'Leary (Tina), her Aunt Mary Lee Ludtke, nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Her sister-in-law Tina O'Leary of Spokane WA recently preceded her in death on September 4, 2020. "To honor Kerri, go VOTE!"



