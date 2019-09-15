HECK, Kevin Francis Kevin Francis Heck entered into God's Kingdom on August 26th, 2019. He was born October 6th, 1959. Right out of high school Kevin joined the US Navy to serve his country. He worked as a diesel mechanic MM-3 on the USS Raleigh for four years. He is survived by his son Jay and daughter Lonnie Ann, his mother Shirley, brothers Lonnie and Leon, sisters Janelle and Kelly, and grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Please join us in celebrating Kevin's life at a service to be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery on September 23rd at 1:30 PM at 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019