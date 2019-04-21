Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
BECK, Kevin Lee (Age 61) Kevin Lee Beck, of Spokane Valley, Washington passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Kevin was born March 11, 1957 in Spokane, WA. Kevin is survived by his son Jordan F. Beck, mother Corrienne Beck, sisters Karla (Steve), Chrys (Gibb), Leasa (Michael), and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Special thanks to Bruce and Marlene Lloyd for their warm and loving care of Kevin. Special thanks to Mike Sparlin and Ed Schultz for their weekly visits to Kevin for worship. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thornhillvalley.com for the Beck family. In honor of Kevin, the family requests any donations to be made to: HDSA 505 Eighth Ave. Ste. 902, New York City, NY 10018 ATTN: Burnesteen Davis, Research Donation or online to www.hdsa.org.donations
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019
