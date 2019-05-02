McGLOCKLIN, Kevin Lyle April 23,1955 - April 15, 2019 Kevin was on his way home to Spokane to be with his Son's Brian and Zachary to share a Celebration and Birthday that we were all so looking forward to. After an extended "road trip" that he shared with us on his adventures along his way with his comments that are priceless ~ Golfing, Concerts, Car shows and seeing the best of life along his remarkable journey to experience more with us all. His love for his family and friends will be a treasure forever, with his sense of humor that we so loved. Kevin's commitment to helping others in life is a testament we are so grateful for and will carry on in his honor. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret; parent's Dick and Dorothy; brother Gregg McGlocklin; and stepson Kristopher Wright Stanley. Kevin's sons Brian McGlocklin and Zachary McGlocklin will carry on his life of compassion and his example of treating others with his special kindness, respect, love and forgiveness. He will be missed by his sister-in-law Sue Zaleski; daughter Rashel Williams; three grandsons, Cody, Kadin, Alaric; and great-grandson Maverick; cousins and amazing friends will remember his love of life. Kevin graduated from CV High School in 1973, a proud member of Local 338 Steel Workers. He so loved his family and friends, golfing, skiing, 4-wheeling, and Rock and Roll! Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 1PM at Immaculate Heart Retreat Center Chapel, 6910 S. Ben Burr Road, Spokane with inurnment to follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery. "Thanks for the best of memories Kevin." Online tribute at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 2, 2019