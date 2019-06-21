Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin O'REILLY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'REILLY, Kevin (Age 91) Kevin O'Reilly was called to Heaven on 18 June 2019. His wife was praying with him when he passed away in his home. Kevin earned his bachelors from Dayton University, Ohio and a graduate degree from Catholic University, Wash-ington D.C followed by a 20 year career in education. He came to Spokane in 1968 and worked for the Catholic Dioceses Counsel of Laity, Principle of Juvenile Parole Board Highschool and started the Jiffy Clean Business. Additionally, he volunteered at the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center as one of their lead fundraisers. He found the love of his life, Mary Drotos in Spokane and was married in 1968. Kevin is survived by his beautiful loving wife Mary O'Reilly of Cleveland, Ohio, four children and ten grandchildren; son Dennis (Brandy) O'Reilly, grandchildren Anna, Josiah, Elijah, and Lily of Texas. Daughter Sharon (Jeff) Samuels of Alaska. Son Matthew (Nancy) O'Reilly, grandchildren Keelie, Megan, Jacob, Katie Belle, and Ashlin of Montana, Son David (Jill) O'Reilly, and granddaughter Aya of Washington. He enjoyed hiking, canoeing and camping with his family in the great northwest. In his neighborhood, he was king, winning every water fight without getting wet. He set the example as a Godly man, loving husband and gracious father. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Peter Catholic Church, Spokane, WA. Please consider making a donation in Kevin's name to the Immaculate Heart Retreat Center,

