MARTIN, Kevin Paul Kevin was born in Spokane, WA to Lawrence and Margaret (Mahoney) Martin on October 27, 1943 and passed away in Spokane on September 22, 2020. Though not born into wealth, he led what he considered to be a life of privilege. At the age of two he moved into the "Little Rome" neighborhood near Gonzaga University and his heart stayed there for the rest of his life. He grew up less than a block from GU's old Boone Avenue Gym and attended every Bulldog game he could manage to sneak into. He often went to the gym after school to watch his Bulldogs practice. He summarized his education as having hit the "Jesuit Trifecta" St. Aloysius Grade School, Gonzaga Prep (1961), Gonzaga University (1965). Kevin considered himself fortunate in that he always knew what he wanted to do with his life. He wanted to have a family and be a pilot. He proudly graduated from Gonzaga at the bottom of his class in Electrical Engineering but he didn't care. He had the piece of paper that he needed to get into Air Force Pilot Training. He often said that he had a degree in Electrical Engineering but he couldn't fix a toaster. He also earned a Master's Degree in Aerospace Management from the University of Southern California. But never a Trojan, always a Bulldog. On September 11, 1965 Kevin began a 55-year marriage to Sara Zimmerman. They honeymooned their way through California to San Antonio, TX where he entered Officers Training School. Upon graduation, he was selected to attend Fighter Pilot Training in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin eventually became the youngest Aircraft Commander in the Strategic Air Command's reconnaissance force. He flew over 150 combat missions in Vietnam for which he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and numerous Air Medals. He also flew cold war reconnaissance missions against the Soviet Union and China. Kevin was proud of his military service; but he had some reservations as to having served in a war, about which he had doubts at the time, and which he came to firmly believe was, as he believed most wars are, a misguided choice. He felt privileged to have been born in the United States; but he believed that all nations, especially the rich ones, must share a concern for and a commitment to the good of the entire planet without regard to national or other allegiances; and so, he thought that political anthems and philosophies like "America first" and "make America great again" were both trite and improvident. After leaving the military, he flew for Eastern Airlines for 20 years. Before Eastern went bankrupt, Kevin saw the handwriting on the wall and resigned with his full retirement intact. He felt that he had slept in enough airport motels to last a lifetime, so he did not pursue another airline job. Instead he came home and went back to work for the Postal Service where he had worked his way through college. He started as a mail carrier, which he enjoyed, and retired in a staff position in the Spokane Postal District office. Kevin and Sara retired to a home on the Manito Country Club Golf Course where they spent many years making lots of new friends and playing hundreds of rounds of golf together. He had an over-sized garage in which he built a beautiful wood-working shop. When he wasn't playing golf, he was making sawdust in his heated, airconditioned garage. He had high hopes that the furniture he made for family and friends would long survive him. And when he wasn't doing that, he was cooking. He became a big fan of Julia Child in the early 1960s and continued to enjoy cooking for the rest of his life. He was also an avid reader and a bit of an opera buff. Sara and Kevin had four children, the first of whom died in infancy, and four grandchildren. His love for his family was boundless and heavily influenced everything he did. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Kevin Michael. He is survived by his wife, Sara; and his children Greg Martin, Jenifer (Henry) Seipp, and Kevin Martin; his grandchildren Madison and Henry Seipp and Gunnar and Elke Martin; and his sisters Sheila Sutherland, Laurie Kammerer (Gary), Terry Martin (Mickie Johnson), and Marybeth Corkery (Karla Harman). Due to the times we are in, the family will be postponing any funeral services until they can have a celebration worthy of the life Kevin lead. Eventually a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Aloysius Church. He will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sisters of the Holy Names Retirement Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store