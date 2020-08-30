BLAIR, Kevin Robert (Age 56) April 30, 1964 - August 8, 2020 Kevin Robert Blair, 56, of Davenport, WA (Hawk Creek) unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on Saturday, August 08, 2020 in his home. He was in the loving presence of his wife of 34 years, Brenda, and their two dogs James and Suzie. His passing was due to heart failure suspected to be caused by a culmination of several other medical conditions he had been enduring within recent years. Kevin was a strong, fun-loving man with a great sense of humor. He was politically charged, a lover of guns, passionate about music, and knew everything about History (sure wish he'd been on Jeopardy!). He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend to many. Though he really enjoyed the community and the people within it, he primarily kept to himself enjoying the solitude of his rural life near Lake Roosevelt. He had a love of the outdoors spending many weekends boating, camping, and fishing. His family carries forward these same passions. He was especially proud of his boys Jacob Hodge (Davenport) and Jon Hodge (Kennewick) and their growing families. Kevin was born in Torrance, California April 30, 1964. His favorite childhood memory was a once in a lifetime trip to Tahiti with his family. He grew up in California in different locations before moving to Washington state in 1981. He met his wife in Spokane in 1985, marrying 1 year later, then moving to the Davenport area in 1995. During his life, Kevin worked many different jobs; he was an electrician apprentice, warehouse worker, administrative assistant, realtor, mortgage loan officer and worked for the noxious weed board. Kevin is survived by his loving wife Brenda Blair; son, Jacob and his wife Lanica Hodge; son, Jon and his wife Shannon Hodge; sister, Chris Blair; brother, Bill Linzenmeyer and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is now in Heaven, pain free, happy, reunited with loved ones, and looking down upon us smiling.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store