Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin V. MOLAND. View Sign

MOLAND, Kevin V. Kevin was born on October 31, 1974 in Spokane and passed away on March 18, 2019 in Saratoga Springs, Utah. We celebrate Kevin's amazing life that touched so many people. Friends have shared that they were better human beings for knowing him. All felt they were Kevin's "best friend" because that was how he made them feel. Kevin volunteered at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, had Moland Brothers Construction, realtor, and traveled weekly as a sales representative. He was an accomplished guitar player, was part of the Moab Brothers, who met yearly to do off-road riding along with snow and water skiing and of course car racing. After graduation from University HS in 1993, his passion became evident. When asked why he had bald tires, he produced 14 trophies he had won during the High School Drags. He was destined for racing. Hobby stocks became Late Models then he began driving in the NASCAR circuit. At 24 his first competition in Utah, he broke a 25 year old track record. He was honored with several "Rookie of the Year" trophies, and from Spokane to North Carolina, he was able to fulfill his life's dream. During his memorial service in Saratoga Springs Utah, many friends shared that "Kevin was the kindest person to walk the earth. He taught me to love unconditionally and he was my mentor and best friend." Kevin had a compassionate and generous heart and insisted on making everyone feel special and valued. What was his was yours, if you needed help. As Danny Thomas once wrote "All of us are born for a reason but all of us don't discover why. Success in life has nothing to do with what you gain or accomplish for yourself, it's what you do for others." This sums up who Kevin was. Kevin would love that you would pass his essence forward, helping others in need. When people would ask how he was doing, he always replied, "I'm pretty not bad." Kevin is survived by his loving parents Sherry and Jerry Cooper, Ron and Chris Moland, brother Marc, and nephews Gage and Cooper, family and his many friends. Kevin's Memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13th, at Mirabeau Parkway Centerplace Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward to the children's .

MOLAND, Kevin V. Kevin was born on October 31, 1974 in Spokane and passed away on March 18, 2019 in Saratoga Springs, Utah. We celebrate Kevin's amazing life that touched so many people. Friends have shared that they were better human beings for knowing him. All felt they were Kevin's "best friend" because that was how he made them feel. Kevin volunteered at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, had Moland Brothers Construction, realtor, and traveled weekly as a sales representative. He was an accomplished guitar player, was part of the Moab Brothers, who met yearly to do off-road riding along with snow and water skiing and of course car racing. After graduation from University HS in 1993, his passion became evident. When asked why he had bald tires, he produced 14 trophies he had won during the High School Drags. He was destined for racing. Hobby stocks became Late Models then he began driving in the NASCAR circuit. At 24 his first competition in Utah, he broke a 25 year old track record. He was honored with several "Rookie of the Year" trophies, and from Spokane to North Carolina, he was able to fulfill his life's dream. During his memorial service in Saratoga Springs Utah, many friends shared that "Kevin was the kindest person to walk the earth. He taught me to love unconditionally and he was my mentor and best friend." Kevin had a compassionate and generous heart and insisted on making everyone feel special and valued. What was his was yours, if you needed help. As Danny Thomas once wrote "All of us are born for a reason but all of us don't discover why. Success in life has nothing to do with what you gain or accomplish for yourself, it's what you do for others." This sums up who Kevin was. Kevin would love that you would pass his essence forward, helping others in need. When people would ask how he was doing, he always replied, "I'm pretty not bad." Kevin is survived by his loving parents Sherry and Jerry Cooper, Ron and Chris Moland, brother Marc, and nephews Gage and Cooper, family and his many friends. Kevin's Memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13th, at Mirabeau Parkway Centerplace Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley, WA. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward to the children's . Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations