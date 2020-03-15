Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Andrew DAHMEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAHMEN, Kim Andrew (Age 66) Kim passed away February 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, surroun-ded by family. He was born November 17, 1953 in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep, then from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles earning a summa cum laude. Kim traveled all over the world as VP of Global Operations for Play Network and AEI, based in Seattle and London. He had an adventurous spirit and made friends wherever he went. In 2000, Kim and Liza returned to Seattle and their home on Lake Union. He loved music and played a myriad of stringed instruments, regularly strumming his guitar singing with family and friends. Kim also had a passion for basketball and traveling, spending time at the Dahmen lake place in the summer. Kim is survived by his loving wife, Liza; son Marcus; daughter Callie and her husband Ken; parents Roy (deceased) and Beverlee; brother Patrick; sisters Nanette and Carol, and numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of life events will be held at several locations TBD later. Contributions may be made to the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.