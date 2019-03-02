Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim M. TURNER. View Sign

TURNER, Kim Marie Kim Turner passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 after a long illness. "Kim Marie Schasre" was born on June 6, 1949 in Spokane, WA to James A. Schasre and Marjorie F. Pattenden. Kim Attended Irving Elementary and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1967. In 1980, Kim started her career in investment banking at Piper Jaffray and Hopwood in the Paulsen Building in downtown Spokane, WA. At Piper Jaffray Kim obtained her "Securities License" in 1987. Kim eventually started working at Murphey Favre in 1989 where she met her future husband, Marshall Turner. Kim and Marshall were married in Spokane on June 22, 1991. In 1995, Kim became a financial advisor. In 1996, while working for Murphey Favre, she was awarded "Registered Representative of the Year for Region 7". In September 1997, Kim and Marshall left Murphey Favre to work for AG Edwards. Kim survived breast cancer during 2003-2004 and eventually Kim retired in 2005. Kim enjoyed many years dancing with the "Tap Grandmas" and "The Spring Chicks Cloggers" and would perform all over Spokane at local schools, nursing homes and events. Kim loved to travel, dance, read, scrapbook, play cards, play games and spend all her spare time with her children, grandchildren and many friends. Kim loved life and was completely devoted to family, friends and her spouse. Kim is survived by her husband, Marshall R. Turner II, son, Robert J. Claussen (Heather), daughters, Jennifer M. Stewart (Shane), and Katie L. Schmeer, her sister Maggie A. Brannan (Bill) and her grandchildren, Mitchell A. Claussen, Rand M. Stewart and Abigail M. Stewart. Kim was preceded in death by her parents, James (Jim) A. and Marjorie (Marge) F. Schasre. Please join us for Kim's "Celebration of Life" on March 9th, 2019 at Southside Christian Church, 2934 E. 27th Avenue, Spokane, WA at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow. If you'd like to send flowers to the Celebration, please consider spring flowers, they were Kim's favorite. If you're considering a donation to charity, one of the following would mean a lot; , Horizon Hospice of Spokane, SCRAPS or The . The family would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to all nurses, nurses aides, doctors and wonderful staff at Sacred Heart Medical Center and a special thanks for the comfort care provided by Horizon Hospice of Spokane. A special thank you to the Neptune Society for their services.

