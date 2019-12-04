|
|
HURLBERT Kim Marie November 18, 1958 November 28, 2019 Kim joined the Lord when she passed away in Hayden, ID with her husband by her side. Kim was born and raised in the Pasadena, CA area. She and her parents moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID in 1980. She met her husband Doug, at a local ski resort, 49 degrees North; they were married two years later on July 28, 1984. From a young age, she had a dog by her side and a horse to ride. Throughout most of her life she enjoyed horse riding competitions: dressage, cross-country, and stadium jumping. She was a teacher for the local Pony Club when she and Doug lived in Lewiston, ID. For a few years she raised and showed her Caucasian Ovcharka dogs at dog shows around Washington; for which she won many medals. She worked as a retail clerk at the Post Falls Walgreens where she enjoyed talking to and meeting new people. She bravely dealt with medical issues from the age of three through her passing. Later in life, these included kidney failure/dialysis and unfortunately considerable pain and discomfort. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Douglas Hurlbert; stepsons Jeremy Hurlbert and Jason Hurlbert; brothers Steve Kukuruza (Brenda) and Dennis Kukuruza. She is preceded in death by her parents Pat and Phil Kukuruza. Memorial Service to be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on December 7, 2019 at 10 am. Graveside service for family only will follow. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the of Idaho.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 4, 2019