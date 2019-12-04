Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-2211
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim HURLBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Marie HURLBERT


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HURLBERT Kim Marie November 18, 1958 November 28, 2019 Kim joined the Lord when she passed away in Hayden, ID with her husband by her side. Kim was born and raised in the Pasadena, CA area. She and her parents moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID in 1980. She met her husband Doug, at a local ski resort, 49 degrees North; they were married two years later on July 28, 1984. From a young age, she had a dog by her side and a horse to ride. Throughout most of her life she enjoyed horse riding competitions: dressage, cross-country, and stadium jumping. She was a teacher for the local Pony Club when she and Doug lived in Lewiston, ID. For a few years she raised and showed her Caucasian Ovcharka dogs at dog shows around Washington; for which she won many medals. She worked as a retail clerk at the Post Falls Walgreens where she enjoyed talking to and meeting new people. She bravely dealt with medical issues from the age of three through her passing. Later in life, these included kidney failure/dialysis and unfortunately considerable pain and discomfort. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Douglas Hurlbert; stepsons Jeremy Hurlbert and Jason Hurlbert; brothers Steve Kukuruza (Brenda) and Dennis Kukuruza. She is preceded in death by her parents Pat and Phil Kukuruza. Memorial Service to be held at Thornhill Valley Chapel 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA on December 7, 2019 at 10 am. Graveside service for family only will follow. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the of Idaho.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thornhill Valley Chapel
Download Now