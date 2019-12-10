Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim Maureen (McNeal) MELINE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MELINE, Kim Maureen Kim Maureen McNeal Meline was born August 22, 1957 to Edgar and Evelyn McNeal in Spokane, WA. Her sixty-two years of life were filled with joy-from growing up on Raft Island with her two sisters, Kerry and Kelly, to her peaceful passing, surrounded by her family, on December 5, 2019. Kim met her exuberant husband Rob Meline at Washington State University, and together they created a family. Their five children Kristina, Jonathan, Shannon, Sara and Katie filled Kim's life with laughter, love and joy. Kim was a brilliant teacher; and over thirty years of teaching in Washtucna, Keller, and the Bethel School District, she shared her passion for education with hundreds of students. Her curiosity, faith, and love of history compelled her to travel the world. She filled her last few years with adventure, but also peaceful contemplation-and in the process, she filled all those around her with wisdom, inspiration and light. Kim lived her life as an angel, and now she has certainly earned her wings. She will be missed immeasurably. Kim's Celebration of Life will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Tacoma, Washington on December 14th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, the Tacoma Rescue Mission or CHI Franciscan Hospice. Please visit the guest register book at

