LUSSIER, Kim Shipman Bratton (Age 75) Our precious sister, mother, Auntie Kim passed away suddenly in Oregon on April 6th from a stroke. Kim served as a Deer Park County librarian for over 20 years. She loved encouraging and motivating both young and old to read and to access all the resources available. Coordinating and running the Story Times for preschoolers and summer reading programs for children brought her and the children much joy. Kim was born in San Francisco on April 29, 1944 when her father, Walter Joe Shipman, was overseas. When he returned to the states in 1946 the family moved to Spokane, where her mother, Della Lussier Shipman was born and raised. She was joined by three sisters, Lyn, Dee and Sue. Kim attended Audubon Elementary and Shadle Park High School, was married to Jerry Bratton for 55 years and they were blessed with three children. Kim was the absolute best mom dedicating her life to her children. She and her family moved to Richland, Washington in the late 60's and remained there until moving to Deer Park in the later 70's. She was a skilled seamstress creating the most beautiful quilts that she gifted to family and friends. Kim moved to Woodburn, Oregon after retirement. We will so miss her and her famous Christmas sugar cookies, her homemade hot fudge saucebut we know that she is with her Mom and Dad and taking care of her family from heaven. Kim is survived by her three children, Derrick, Michelle, David (Wendy), her sisters, Lyn Erickson (Pat), Dee Jones (Steve) and Sue Rolando (David), seven grandchildren - Shylo, Miriah, Shaylah, Laurel, Elijah, Olivia and Gabrielle, two great-grandchildren and two on the way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store